Japan And Singapore Have The World's Most Powerful Passports; Know Where India Stands

The latest report by the Henley Passport Index has revealed that Japan and Singapore have the world's most powerful passports. The Henley Passport Index comes at a time when countries have started easing travelling restrictions for international visitors. The index ranks the passports based on the number of countries their holders can travel to without a prior visa.

As per the website, the Henley Passport Index ranking is based on exclusive data from the International Air Transport Association(IATA). India ranks at the 90th spot on the Index. The list of countries released by the Henley Passport Index assesses the countries according to the number of destinations their passport holders can visit without a prior visa.

World's most powerful passports

According to the Henley Passport Index, Japan and Singapore are at the top of the Henley Passport Index with both countries having a visa-free score of 192. As per the Index, people of Japan and Singapore can travel to 192 countries without a prior visa. Germany and South Korea have taken the second spot on the list with a visa-free score of 190. The third rank in the Henley Passport Index has been taken by Finland, Italy, Luxembourg, Spain with a visa-free score of 189. The United States and the United Kingdom are both ranked seventh along with Czech Republic, Greece, Malta, and Norway.

Afghanistan has been ranked last in the Henley Passport Index with a visa-free score of 26. Iraq is ranked at the second last spot with a score of 28. Syria is at third last rank in the Henley Passport Index with a visa-free score of 29. Meanwhile, Pakistan is ranked 113th with a visa-free score of 31.

Here are countries that hold the top 10 positions in the Henley Passport Index

1. Japan, Singapore (Visa-free score 192 )

2. Germany, South Korea (Visa-free score 190 )

3. Finland, Italy, Spain and Luxembourg (Visa-free score 189)

4. Austria, Denmark (Visa-free score 188)

5. France, Ireland, Netherlands, Portugal, Sweden (Visa-free score 187)

6. Belgium, New Zealand, Switzerland (Visa-free score 186)

7. Czech Republic, Greece, Malta, Norway, United Kingdom, United States (Visa-free score 185)

8. Australia, Canada (Visa-free score 184)

9. Hungary (Visa-free score 183)

10. Lithuania, Poland, Slovakia (Visa-free score 182)

Here are countries listed in the bottom 10 in the Henley Passport Index

1. Iran, Lebanon, Sri Lanka, Sudan (Visa-free score 41)

2. Bangladesh, Kosova, Libya (Visa-free score 40)

3. North Korea (Visa-free score 39)

4. Nepal, Palestinian Territory (Visa-free score 37)

5. Somalia (Visa-free score 34)

6. Yemen (Visa-free score 33)

7. Pakistan (Visa-free score 31 )

8. Syria (Visa-free score 29)

9. Iraq (Visa-free score 28 )

10. Afghanistan (Visa-free score 26)

(Image: Unsplash)