Japan Announces USD 1.5 Mn In Aid For Sri Lanka To Procure Essential Medicines Amid Crisis

The Japanese government is giving essential medicines to Sri Lanka through the United Nations International Children's Emergency Fund (UNICEF) to meet the urgent needs of the most vulnerable population in the country as the crisis continues to rip the country apart. The contribution of US$1.5 million will enable the UN agency to procure medicines for over 1.2 million Lankan residents, out of whom 53,000 are pregnant women and over 122,000 children in immediate need. Once known as the ‘Pearl of the Indian Ocean, the island state is currently battered by the worst economic crisis in its history.

"It is our great honour that Japan will be providing USD 1.5 million emergency grant assistance to the people of Sri Lanka to procure the most urgently needed 25 types of medicines within the next two months through UNICEF. We believe that this will help improve access to essential life-saving medical services, especially for pregnant women and children, who are most likely to be affected by the economic crisis.”

Notably, the ongoing economic crisis has primarily affected essential services, including the health sector in the country. As per Colombo Page, the Sri Lankan Ministry of Health has identified a list of essential drugs that will be out of stock in the next two months. Due to stark depletion in Forex reserves the Rajapaksa administration is unable to buy essentials for residents- not only medicines but also fuel and food.

As a response to the current economic crisis, The Government of Japan provides US$ 1.5million in medical emergency aid to Sri Lanka.

Read more: https://t.co/tPAw1VvNVO@JapanGov — UNICEF Sri Lanka (@UNICEF_SriLanka) May 20, 2022

Indian consignment of essentials to reach Sri Lanka

As India continues to assist Sri Lanka amid its worst financial crisis, a consignment carrying rice, milk powder and medicines worth over SLR 2 billion from the government is scheduled to reach Colombo on Sunday, May 22. The consignment, consisting of essential items such as medical supplies, was flagged off from Chennai by Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, M K Stalin on Wednesday.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister's Office had tweeted, “The Hon’ble Chief Minister @mkstalin flagged off 9000 metric tons of rice, 200 metric tons of spirit powder and 24 metric tons of essential medicines in a cargo ship to Sri Lanka to help the people of Sri Lanka”. Meanwhile, Indian High Commission of Sri Lanka also tweeted about the aid which was termed as India “standing by their brethren in Sri Lanka."

(Image: AP)

