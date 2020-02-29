Japan Cancels Hugely Popular Cherry Blossom Festivals Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

Hugely popular cherry blossom festivals have been cancelled in Japan amid the deadly coronavirus outbreak that is spreading rapidly all across the globe. According to the international media reports, the traditional spring festival in Tokyo and Osaka that attracts huge number of people who come to witness the pink and white flowers will not be taking place as planned in April. The government of Japan in Osaka said on February 28 that they are sincerely sorry for those who planned to attend the festival and asked them to understand the concern.

Government urged people to work from home

According to the reports, organisers of Tokyo's Nakameguro Cherry Blossom Festival said people could still enjoy the blooming trees that grow along public roads. The cancellations come as authorities heighten efforts in order to tackle the deadly virus in Japan, that has claimed five lives and infected more than 230 people. The schools have also been shut and the government has urged people to work from home or travel during the off-peak hours and avoid large gatherings.

Hokkaido declares state emergency

Meanwhile, the Northern Japanese island of Hokkaido has declared a state of emergency amid the rapid spread of COVID-19 in Japan. The emergency was declared by Hokkaido Governor Naomichi Suzuki on February 28 following the ninth death on the island due to the deadly virus.

According to the governor, the emergency is scheduled to last until mid-March. According to reports, Suzuki said, that they have been able to successfully contain the virus but the situation seems to be worsening. He has reportedly appealed to the citizens of Hokkaido to not leave their homes this weekend for the sake of their loved ones.

Hokkaido has, as of Friday, reported 63 cases and also two deaths because of novel Coronavirus. On February 28, Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe defended his call for closure of schools across the country over the virus. The call for school closures came as Japan steps up its response to the outbreak, with Tokyo's Disney resorts and Universal Studios Japan announcing they would close for around two weeks.

