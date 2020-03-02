Japan Cancels Rakuten Fashion Week Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

Japan has reportedly cancelled its high profile Rakuten Fashion week due to the coronavirus epidemic. The fashion show which is attended by the acclaimed international designers that showcase their unique global fashion line-up was set to take place between March 16 to 21 in Omotesando Hills, Tokyo, confirmed reports.

According to the reports, a number of global events worldwide have either been postponed or cancelled amid the coronavirus infection fears among the general public. Japan also cancelled its hugely popular cherry blossom festival due to the widespread COVID-19 epidemic.

The traditional spring festival in Tokyo and Osaka attracted a huge number of tourists who came to witness the pink and white flowers blooming in Japan in the month of April. The organisers of Nakameguro Cherry Blossom Festival told the media that people could still enjoy the blooming trees that grow along public roads, they, however, could not conduct the event on global scale as it involves entry of tourists from other countries within Japan.

China extended support

Meanwhile, the Northern Japanese island of Hokkaido reportedly declared a state of emergency amid the rapid spread of COVID-19 in Japan. The emergency was declared by Hokkaido Governor Naomichi Suzuki following the ninth death in the northern island of Japan. The coronavirus outbreak has spread to six continents, infecting over 86,994 worldwide and killed 2,977 as of March 1, with the majority of cases and fatalities reported in mainland China, suggest reports.

China offered support and assistance to Japan as the infection cases soared in the country drastically infecting more than 230 people, as per the media reports. Senior Chinese diplomat Yang Jiechi met Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi in Japan where both leaders stressed their willingness to cooperate bilaterally to deal with the outbreak. Yang emphasised China’s extended support to Japan in its fight against coronavirus by saying, “We would like to overcome this difficulty with the Japanese side".

