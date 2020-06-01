Japan Considering Re-opening Its Borders To Travellers From Selected Countries

As Japan begins to ease the coronavirus restrictions, the country is reportedly considering to re-open its borders to the travellers from selective nations with the low spread of the COVID-19 disease. The decision comes as Japan resumed businesses, cinemas, as well as sports clubs in the nation's capital Tokyo on June 1.

As per local media reports, the government of Japan would allow the overseas travellers from Thailand, Vietnam, Australia and New Zealand in months ahead as these countries have recorded low cases of the coronavirus. Mostly, the business travellers from these four countries would be allowed to enter after testing negative for COVID-19 in two separate tests, one conducted at departure in the home country and upon arrival in Japan. The exempt will be granted owing to Japan’s strong trade ties with the member nations of the Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP-11).

Earlier, last week, Japan’s PM Shinzo Abe lifted the nationwide state of health emergency imposed in April to stem the spread of coronavirus. The decision was prompted to resume trade as the country entered a recession, as per the reports. Cabinet Office of Japan indicated a 3.4 per cent drop in the gross domestic product for the January-March period, indicating that country’s economic growth plunged into recession in the first quarter. As the state of emergency is lifted, experts speculated that Japan might rise from its recession.

The Prime Minister attended a Policy Roundtable of the Government and Ruling Parties at the Prime Minister’s Office. https://t.co/UhAbFcJvA3#PMinAction (May 27) pic.twitter.com/cuY50d5uj7 — PM's Office of Japan (@JPN_PMO) May 28, 2020

Cannot eliminate coronavirus to zero

Economy Minister Yasutoshi Nishimura said at a press briefing that recent data suggested coronavirus infections in Japan have slowed enough and the medical systems are under less pressure. Further, he added, it's about time to gradually resume social and economic activity and ease restrictions. Tokyo and Hokkaido, where more than a dozen new cases were reported as of May 31, still needed to remain extra-cautious, Nishimura said. “We cannot completely eliminate the coronavirus to zero. Even after the state of emergency is lifted, we must firmly take preventive measures based on our new lifestyles,” the minister told the press conference.

As of June 1, Japan has over 16,752 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus, and 898 fatalities from the disease. Japan imposed the air travel ban in the month of February that prohibited the overseas travellers from entering the country, while immigration facilities were suspended with immediate effect.

