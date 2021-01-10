Japan Detects Cases Of Mutant Coronavirus Different From That Of UK And South Africa

Four travellers who arrived in Japan from Brazil were found to be infected by a new COVID strain that is different from those in Britain and South Africa, Head of country’s National Institute of Infectious Diseases (NIID) said on January 10. Speaking at a press briefing, Takaji Wakita reckoned he now believes that a third mutant of the SARS-CoV-2 has been found. With the coronavirus mutating at an expedited rate, scientists now worry if the vaccines would prove ineffective as time passes.

In the aftermath of the discovery, the Japanese health ministry has said that the characteristics of the new variant, such as how effective vaccines can be against it and how serious its symptoms can be, are currently being studied. According to the latest tally by John Hopkins University, Japan has reported 288,791 cases and 3,840 fatalities till now.

On December 28, the country detected one case of the new coronavirus variant 501.V2 from South Africa, the government announced in a statement. Several cases of the new highly transmissible coronavirus variant spreading in the UK have been already found in the country in people who had recently arrived from the UK. According to sources of local broadcaster Japan Times, the case of the South Africa variant had been identified in a woman in her 30s who arrived in Japan on Dec. 19. Health officials said that the variant might be responsible for the sudden surge in the coronavirus outbreak across Japan.

Emergency in Tokyo

With the caseload witnessing a rise, the government declared a state of emergency over the coronavirus pandemic for Tokyo and three nearby areas as cases continued to surgeon January 7. Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga issued the declaration Thursday at the government task force for the coronavirus. The declaration kicks in Friday until Feb. 7 and centres around asking restaurants and bars to close at 8 p.m. and people to stay home and not mingle in crowds.

Image: AP