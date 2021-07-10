Japan: Gigantic Cat Comes To Life On 3D Billboard In Tokyo, Netizens Flabbergasted

A gigantic 3D cat came to life on one of the largest billboards in Japan, leaving people absolutely flabbergasted. In the videos that have surfaced online, the feline is seen walking across the 1,664 square foot LED screen installed on one of the busiest railway stations in Tokyo’s Shinjuku district. The 3D cat appears throughout the day in between different advertisements. The cat is seen doing different activities starting from meowing, sleeping or sometimes playing. It also gives an illusion of jumping on the viewers.

Meanwhile, this feline, who has now gained the moniker of ‘Shinjuku cat’ has stirred the internet. The video opens to show the cat walking above a high-rise and also meows later. As per multiple reports, the company behind the unique display idea Cross Space has live-streamed the billboard visual on their YouTube handle. A video of the feline, shared by a user named "cross_s_vision", has been viewed by over 5.1 people and garnered hundreds of comments from intrigue people. Adtionally it has also racked up over 141 thousand likes. "This is a video taken locally around 3:30 pm today. The crowd is unexpectedly noisy, so I have to adjust the volume of my voice. Be careful of the volume during playback!," wrote.

3D billboards

3D billboards have been deemed as the future of advertising. It is becoming increasingly ubiquitous in oriental states with Chinese, Japanese, and Korean residents often witnessing 3D lions roaring or planes flying towards them. Dome of the best examples of 3D billboards can be seen in China and South Korea. An ultrarealistic video that went viral features a huge wave crashing in a virtual aquarium on South Korea's biggest billboards. Another example was seen in Chengdu, China when the 3D display screen was seen in the city featuring a lion running out from the screen. It seemed like that giant cat would pounce on the people

Image: Cross_S_Vision/Twitter