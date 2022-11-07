Japan Likely To Re-arm By 2027 to Cease China's Military Actions In East Asia, Says Report

Japan has accelerated the process of building arms in a bid to prevent China's growing assertiveness in the Asia-Pacific region. This development comes as Tokyo signs a security pact with Australia to enhance practical defence cooperation, reported Singapore Post. The publication also highlighted that Japan would re-arm in the next five years to deter China in East Asia, a move that is different from its pacifist nature.

Notably, the defence alliance came right after Xi Jinping became President of China for the third time in a historic re-election after the National Congress of the Chinese Communist Party concluded in October. The significance of a "free and open Indo-Pacific" region was also highlighted by Japanese PM Fumio Kishida and Australian PM Anthony Albanese at the time of the declaration that took place in October. The agreement between Australia and Japan came as concerns mounted that China would increase its military actions against Taiwan after Chinese President Xi secured an unprecedented third term.

Japan likely to re-arm by 2027 to deter China in East Asia, says report

Japan has always taken its defence policies considering pacificism as its priority after World War II, but now the Japanese government has increased its efforts to build its arms and ammunition to prevent China's military modernization, per the Singapore Post. Also, the tension between Japan and China has escalated over a territory known as the Senkaku Islands in Japan.

However, if China managed to annex Taiwan, then Japan could come under a major threat as it may affect the key shipping lanes that supply nearly all of Japan's oil and many of the materials it uses for manufacturing. Also, Chinese forces would get uninterrupted access to the Western Pacific from bases on the self-governed island.

Earlier, Xi Jinping announced at the week-long 20th National Congress that his government would emphasise on safeguarding China's core interests, including strengthening its military capabilities and not abandoning the use of force for the reunification of Taiwan, reported Hongkong Post.

"Tokyo's trust in Beijing is vanishing due to Beijing's rapid military build-up and its flouting of an international court ruling that rejected China's claim over the South China Sea," said Yoji Koda, a former commander of Japan's Maritime Self-Defense Force fleet, reported The Singapore Post.

Image: AP/ Representative