Japan on 'verge of crisis' as Tokyo reports its highest jump in coronavirus cases

Talking about the coronavirus pandemic in Japan, a senior minister in Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's cabinet reportedly said that the nation has been “pushed to the brink.” Japan has till now reported 2,178 cases of COVID-19 infection and 57 cases of death. This comes as Japanese health experts reportedly advised PM Shinzo Abe that quick action was the need of the hour, adding that hospitals in Tokyo and Osaka have been severely strained.

The Japanese leader is facing increasing calls from people to declare a state of emergency in the country which could give governors an increased right to order people to stay at home or to take necessary steps to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Meanwhile, the Japanese government also announced that the country will ban foreigners from 73 different countries to contain the spread of infection. Also, all travellers arriving from abroad would be required to quarantine themselves for 14 days. Japan’s new measure on travel and quarantine will take effect on April 3.

Read: Japan: Coronavirus Cases Spike After Postponement Of Olympics, Parliament Raises Questions

Read: Japan PM Abe Says Country At Critical Stage In Dealing With Coronavirus Infections

66 cases on April 1

Tokyo reported 66 cases of COVID-19 infection on April 1, making it the biggest jump in a number of infected cases in the Japanese capital, international media reported. Japan's Economics Minister Yasutoshi Nishimura, while speaking with the media, said that he was especially alarmed about the situation in Tokyo and that the country was on the “verge of crisis.”

Nishimura said that in any case, they needed to prevent the infection from spreading further adding that they have come to the “the edge of edges, to the very brink.”

Recently, Shinzo Abe warned that Japan could anytime face a situation similar to the United States or Europe, international media reported. Furthermore, he cited experts as he mentioned that a big reason for the recent rise in the number of infected cases is because they can’t be linked. He reportedly told people to ‘be prepared for a long battle’.

Read: Japan's Fujifilm Starts Avigan Trial To Treat Coronavirus After Allegedly Showing Promise

Read: Could Do Better: Japan Gently Chided By UN Climate Chief

Image Credits: AP