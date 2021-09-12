Japan: One Dead & Another Goes Missing As Two Ships Collide In Nagasaki Province

A dry cargo collided with a small vessel off the coast of the Japanese city of Sasebo in the Southwestern Nagasaki prefecture. The NHK broadcaster on September 12 reported that the incident left one person dead and another one missing. It further added that the collision took place at about 3:30 am (local time), which left a small ship overturned.

According to the reports, rescuers at the scene found the body of a man, whose death was confirmed by medical staff. There were also two other people aboard, including a 12-year-old, who was rescued by a passing ship. The third person is still reported to be missing and the cause of the collision is yet to be established.

Japanese cargo ship collides with foreign vessel

Meanwhile, in another similar incident, three people had gone missing after a Japanese cargo ship sank back in May following a collision with a foreign vessel in the Seto Inland Sea. According to the Japan Times, the incident, which occurred off Ehime Prefecture, involved an 11,454-ton Japanese ship, Byakko, and a 2,696-ton Marshall Islands-registered chemical tanker, Ulsan Pioneer.

The Japanese ship had 12 aboard, and the missing three were Japanese nationals. Of the nine rescued, five of them were collected by a coast guard patrol vessel and four by a private container ship that was nearby. The chemical tanker had 13 crew members and no serious injuries were reported.

(With inputs from ANI)