Japan Plans To Label Russia As A Country Of 'serious Security Concern': Report

In the latest update of the Japanese National Security Strategy, Japan's government has revealed the plan to brand Russia as a country of "serious security concern," Sputnik reported while citing The Asahi Shimbun newspaper. Responding to the same, Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) stated that it is necessary to use the word "threat" and not "concern" when it comes to actions of the Russian Federation, the report further stated.

Japan's current national security strategy, which was adopted in 2013, stressed the requirement to promote cooperation with Russia at all forums and to expand Japanese-Russian relations in general. The two countries established a relationship after the Tokyo Declaration which was signed upon the visit of President Boris Yeltsin to Japan in October 1993. Since then, Japan has been working on enhancing the relations between two, Japan and Russia, on political and economic forums, through a series of political dialogues.

Russia deploys mobile coastal defense missile systems on Northern Kuril island

There is a territorial dispute between Japan and Russia over the Kuril Islands, which is known as the Northern Territories dispute in Japan. The conflict is about the ownership of the four southernmost Kuril Islands.

Recently Russia's Defense Ministry stated that there has been a deployment of mobile coastal defense missile systems on a Northern Kuril island, reported a local Japanese newspaper. The deployment is strategically done at the chain of islands that stretch between Japan and the Russian Kamchatka Peninsula. The Russian ministry also shared that the flight range of the missiles is up to 500km and the camp set up at the Paramushir would be for year-round service, food, accommodation, and recreation for the personnel.

According to Russia's Defence Ministry, "Coastal servicemen of the Pacific Fleet will keep a round-the-clock watch to control the adjacent water area and strait zones," reported Japan Today (local Japanese newspaper).

After Russia's invasion of Ukraine with 10,000 military troops, Japan has also joined Western allies in imposing economic sanctions on Moscw. The unprovoked war launched by Russia in Ukraine has led to the withdrawal of peace treaty talks with Japan over the disputed Kuril Islands because of the Japanese sanctions on Moscow.