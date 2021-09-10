Japan PM Cautious About Backing Candidate For LDP Presidency, Says 'will Wait For List'

Japan Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga has said that he would like to wait until 17 September to decide who to support in the ruling Liberal Democratic Party's (LDP) leadership race, when the final list of candidates is released and the election campaign kicks off.

When asked if he intended to support former Minister of Foreign Affairs and Defense Taro Kono's candidacy, Suga remarked at a news conference broadcast by Japan Corporation NHK, that "the candidates have not yet been selected. I would like to make my decision when seventeen candidates are announced."

Prime Minister Suga announced last week that he would not run for the post of party leader because he wanted to focus on the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak. As a result of Suga's decision to withdraw from the election, Japan will soon have a new prime minister. It should be mentioned here that Prime Minister Suga has come under heavy criticism for his handling of the coronavirus pandemic in the county. Japan, one of the strongest economies in Asia has reported over 16 lakh COVID-19 cases with at least 16,500 deaths.

Taro Kano announces nomination for the LDP presidential contest

Minister for Administrative Reform and Regulatory Reform Taro Kono, who appears to be the frontrunner in becoming Japan's next prime minister, announced his candidacy for the LDP presidential post on 10 September.

Apart from Kono, Fumio Kishida, the former Minister of Foreign Affairs, has declared his intention to run for office. Former Defense Minister Shigeru Ishiba is also expected to file his candidacy. According to opinion polls, Kono is in the first place, followed by Shigeru Ishiba, and Fumio Kishida. Two women, Sanae Takaichi and Seiko Noda may also seek to contest for the party's leadership post. The LDP's presidential election is slated for 29 September.

The LDP's leader is chosen by the party's rank and file members as well as parliamentarians. As a result, regular voters' opinions may be considered indirectly. However, public trust in Suga and his government has plummeted by about 25%, reaching an all-time low. Given that elections to the Parliament's main lower chamber will take place no later than 21 October, public opinion and poll findings are likely to be taken into account.

Suga to attend QUAD summit in the USA

According to Kyodo News, Prime Minister Suga will travel to the United States later this month for the first face-to-face QUAD summit. The heads of the United States, Australia, and India, who make up the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue, or QUAD, will also attend the summit. Suga had previously stated that the subject of a "free and open Indo-Pacific," as well as the coronavirus pandemic would be among several critical issues to be discussed at the meeting.

(With inputs from ANI, Image: AP)