Japan PM Fumio Kishida Commits To Work With ASEAN For 'free And Open Indo-Pacific'

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida committed to deepening cooperation with the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) for the "free and open Indo-Pacific," reported Kyodo News. Kishida made the remarks while participating in the ASEAN summit that was held virtually. It is the first time that Fumio Kishida has attended the ASEAN summit after replacing Yoshihide Suga as a Japanese PM.

Fumio Kishida participates in Japan-ASEAN summit

While speaking at the ASEAN summit, Kishida highlighted his efforts in strengthening ties between Japan and ASEAN during his tenure as foreign minister. He stressed that he valued the relationship of Japan with the 10-member bloc. Furthermore, Japanese PM Kishida stated that the country will continue to enhance cooperation for the ASEAN outlook on the Indo-Pacific.

During the Japan-ASEAN summit, Kishida and ASEAN leaders expressed their views on the situation in the East and South China seas, amid China's assertiveness, North Korea and Myanmar. Kishida expressed concern about the moves against the rule-based maritime order in the region.

Furthermore, Kishida asserted that the country opposes such acts that violate rule-based maritime order in the region. He told the ASEAN leaders that North Korea is threatening the "peace and security" of the region and the entire world. He urged the members of ASEAN to assist in resolving North Korea's past kidnappings of the people of Japan.

The Japan Prime Minister supported ASEAN actions on Myanmar that includes the commitment of the military to a five-point consensus and an ASEAN special envoy visit for resolving the crisis peacefully. He called on Myanmar's military to respond "constructively". The ASEAN summit that was held virtually did not have a representative from Myanmar as its military leader was not included in the group, reported Kyodo News.

Myanmar has protested the exclusion of Senior Gen. Min Aung Hlaing, who is currently heading the government in the country. Kishida further added that Japan has planned to hold a special summit in 2023 which marks the 50th year of ASEAN-Japan cooperation. ASEAN consists of ten Southeast Asian countries that include Thailand, Vietnam, Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, the Philippines, Singapore, Malaysia, Myanmar.

Inputs from AP

Image: AP