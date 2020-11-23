Japan PM Suga Asserts Climate Change, Environmental Issues Compatible With Economic Growth

Japan Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said on Sunday, November 22 asserted that Tokyo will focus on both the economy and the environment, making them pillars of the country's growth strategy. While speaking at the G20 virtual summit, Suga said that dealing with climate change and environmental issues are compatible with economic growth and can even support development.

'Addressing climate change is not a constraint on economic growth'

"Addressing climate change is not a constraint on economic growth. Rather, we need to adjust our mindset to a paradigm shift that proactive climate change measures to bring a transformation of industrial structures, as well as our economy and society, leading to dynamic economic growth," Suga said in a pre-recorded message at the G20 summit's side event on safeguarding the planet.

Adding further Suga asserted that Japan is ready to cooperate with all countries to reach the goal of a decarbonised world as envisioned by the 2015 Paris Accord. He further said that Japan supports the Circular Carbon Economy concept which strives to 'manage emitted carbon in an appropriate manner'.

Japan will work with APEC on 'resilient' Society: Suga

Meanwhile, on Friday Suga said the country would take a leading role in working with Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) to create a "resilient society". While speaking by video link to a conference of Asia-Pacific CEOs, Suga declared that Japan would work with other member nations with the purpose of building a free and open Indo-Pacific which would be the 'cornerstone for the prosperity for the region'. The CEO Dialogues 2020 event brought together leaders from the Asia Pacific region in a conference being held virtually amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

