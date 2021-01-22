Japan PM Suga Dismisses Reports Speculating Cancellation Of Tokyo Olympics 2021

The Japanese government has privately concluded that the Tokyo Olympics will have to be cancelled because of the Coronavirus pandemic, reported a leading UK newspaper. As of now, the Japanese government is securing the Games for Tokyo in 2032. As compared to many other advanced economies, Japan has been hit less severely. However, a recent surge in cases has spurred it to close its borders to non-resident foreigners and declare a state of emergency in Tokyo and other major cities.

Japan decides to cancel Tokyo Olympics

According to recent opinion polls, about 80 per cent of people in Japan do not want the Games to be held this summer as they fear the influx of athletes will spread the virus further. Amid this situation, the nation's government is seeking a way to save face by announcing a cancellation that leaves the door open to Tokyo hosting Olympics at a later date. Local news media said that no one wants to be the first to announce the cancellation of the Games but the consensus is that it's too difficult. Japan Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga earlier this week said that the showpiece event would bring hope and courage to the world.

“I am determined to realise a safe and secure Tokyo Games as proof that mankind will have overcome the virus,” Suga is reported to have said on Friday according to AP sources, without actively denying the report in question.

Japan hospitals close to collapse as Covid cases continue to rise

Amid the rising cases of coronavirus in Japan, medical experts have warned that hospitals in COVID-hit regions of the country are on the brink of collapse. Japan recently reported a never seen before the third strain of coronavirus, leaving authorities flinching to stop its spread. The country is battling with the third wave of infections that has caused record numbers of people to fall seriously ill. According to a Japanese local media outlet, the nation reported over 4,900 coronavirus infections on Monday, with serious cases rising to a record high of 973.

The rapid spread of the deadly virus has added pressure on PM Yoshihide Suga to more quickly to protect stretched medical services. Suga, on the other hand, has already declared a month-long state of emergency in the greater Tokyo area on January 7. The restrictions were quickly also expanded to cover half the country’s 126 million people.

