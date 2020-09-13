Japan Prime Minister Hopeful Yoshihide Suga Lauds Shinzo Abe's Diplomatic Skills

Japanese prime minister hopeful Yoshihide Suga on Saturday, September 12 said he does not have the kind of diplomatic skills as that of outgoing leader Shinzo Abe. As per reports, Suga was hinting at Abe's personal friendship with US President Donald Trump and said he would need the celebrated Japanese prime minister's assistance if he were to take up the job.

Abe announced his resignation on August 28, citing personal health issues. In his final speech as Japan's Prime Minister, he said, 'I want to send my apology to the people, as I step down as Prime Minister, there is no guarantee that my health gets better.’

Read: Japan's Abe Seeks Preemptive Strike Capacity In Policy Shift

Suga to learn diplomacy from Abe

Yoshihide Suga, Japan's Chief Cabinet Secretary, is expected to win the party's vote and hold the top office. He has been serving as the chief spokesperson of the Japanese government since Abe assumed power back in 2012 and is also one of the closest aides of the Japanese leader.

Suga was also considered to be Abe’s potential contender. However, the recent media revelations come contrary to Suga's earlier remarks wherein he denied the possibility of succeeding Abe.

Read: Japan PM Hopeful Says He May Need Help From Abe On Diplomacy

During a public debate on Saturday, Yoshihide Suga said, “Prime Minister Abe’s leadership diplomacy was truly amazing. I don’t think I can match that. I think there is a diplomatic stance that would fit me and I will stick to my own style, while also seeking assistance from the Foreign Ministry. And of course I will consult with (Abe)”.

Talking about his priorities, Suga said that his top priority will be fighting the novel coronavirus. He was joined by his two other contenders, former Defense Minister Shigeru Ishiba and former Foreign Minister Fumio Kishida.

Suga is expected to inherit unfinished business on various challenges like signing the peace treaty with Russia and normalising ties with North Korea. He will also be responsible for taking decisions regarding the Tokyo Olympics.

(With AP Inputs)

Read: Japan Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga To Join Race For Shinzo Abe's Succession

Also Read: US, India To Strengthen Relations Through Quad Consultations With Japan & Australia