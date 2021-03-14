Japan raises alarm as health officials detect new 'distinct' COVID-19 mutation

Health officials in Japan have sounded alarm over a new ‘distinct’ variant of coronavirus found in the country in late February. As per Japan’s ministry of health, the lethal mutation was discovered in a traveller who arrived at Narita Airport near Tokyo from the Philippines. The traveller, in their 60s, was asymptomatic but tested positive whilst staying in mandatory quarantine. In the aftermath, the National Institute of Infectious Diseases has suggested an enhancement in travel restrictions and border control.

The diagnosis of the new SARS-CoV-2 comes as scientists across the world warn that the new mutant virus could possibly resist vaccine jabs. Since the outbreak, the island nation has reported over 445,585 COVID-19 positive cases with over 8,509 fatalities. As of now, the country has only approved one vaccine candidate- that manufactured by Pfizer/BioNTech.

'more resistant to anti-bodies'

The new mutation was officially confirmed by the Japanese health ministry on March 13, following which it immediately raised an alarm.

In a press release, the officials said that the new variant was “distinct” from the mutations found in the UK, Brazil and South Africa but posed a similar threat. Additionally, the variant is also thought to be more resistant to antibodies which gives defence against COVID-19, similarly to the South African and Brazilian variants. “The strain has begun to be detected in the Philippines and has spread to some extent here,” authorities wanted.

Japan, which is still reeling with COVID-19 mutation, is scheduled to hold the 2022 Olympic Games. Owing to the present scenario, the country's government recently decided to exclude overseas spectators from attending the marquee event in a bid to curb the spread of the Coronavirus.

As per Japanese media reports, the government and the country's organizing committee of the Summer Games are expected to hold a remote meeting with the International Olympic Committee later this month and apprise it of the move. A final decision will then be taken after the Japanese Government receives a formal nod from the IOC to exclude overseas spectators. "The Japanese government has stated that allowing fans from abroad is not possible amid the Coronavirus concern and the contagious variants reported in several countries", Japanese news agency Kyodo reported on Tuesday.