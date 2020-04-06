Coronavirus Outbreak: Japan Reports 378 New Cases And 3 Deaths Within 24 Hours

With the increasing turmoil due to the coronavirus epidemic which is creating havoc all across the globe, Japan's health ministry reportedly announced 378 new cases of COVID-19 and three more deaths nationwide by the end of April 5. A US military commander in Japan declared public health emergency for military bases on April 6, owing to the spike in cases in nearby Tokyo.

Japan in a state of emergency

Apart from this, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's government pledged to take all necessary steps encompassing fiscal, monetary and tax policies to fight the deepening fallout from the coronavirus in a stimulus package to be approved on April 7. Abe reportedly said on April 6 that his government plans to declare a state of emergency and proposed a stimulus package worth $1 trillion as new coronavirus infections spike in Tokyo and elsewhere.

Abe was expected to meet a panel of experts on April 6, advising the government on the global pandemic, with widespread reports that he would announce a state of emergency as soon as on April 7. This move by the Japanese government comes after as the infection continues to grow steadily in far smaller numbers than in Europe or in the US.

Tokyo registered 148 new cases on Sunday, and pressure has increased on the government to take fresh action. Tokyo's Governor Yuriko Koike has requested the citizens to avoid non-essential outings on the weekends and to work from home during the week. Koike is expected to explain how the declaration of the emergency would affect, reportedly in a press conference later on April 6. As per reports, the declaration will only cover parts of the country where infections are increasing at a rapid pace and falls far short of the strict lockdown measures.

It will also allow governors of areas to urge, residents to stay confined to their houses, and call on businesses that attract crowds to shut their doors. According to reports, the declaration will also allow the commandeering of land and buildings for medical purposes. However, there will be no legal power to enforce requests for people to stay indoors.

(Image credit: AP)

