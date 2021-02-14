Japan: Saturday Tremors Were 'aftershock' From The 2011 Earthquake?

A 7.1 magnitude earthquake that shook Japan on Saturday is believed to be an "aftershock" from the devastating 2011 earthquake that killed over 15,000 people a seismologist said. According to reports, Saturday's earthquake was an aftershock of the 9.1 magnitude earthquake that had hit the country ten years ago in March 2011. Meteorological agencies have declared the epicentre of the last night's earthquake to be at a depth of 54 kilometres in the Pacific, off Fukushima, close to the epicentre of the 2011 earthquake.

"Because (the 2011 quake) was an enormous one with a magnitude of 9.0, it's not surprising to have an aftershock of this scale 10 years later," said Kenji Satake, a professor at the University of Tokyo's Earthquake Research Institute.

In 2011, Japan recorded its worst-ever earthquake that triggered a massive tsunami, devastating the country's northeastern prefectures. It was the most powerful earthquake ever recorded in Japan's history and the fifth most powerful in the world since the 1900s when the world started keeping records of earthquakes. The earthquake triggered a massive tsunami, killing thousands of people, devastating properties and nuclear plants in the country. Fukushima was still recovering from the 2011 earthquake when another one hit last night.

Saturday's earthquake

Saturday's earthquake hit the northeastern coast of Japan causing property damage and other losses in Fukushima and Miyagi. The earthquake triggered several landslides across the country, blocking key highways and halting transportation. The quake resulted in a massive power outage across Japan with authorities reporting electricity outage in some 8,60,000 homes. Electricity is gradually being restored. According to reports, over 140 people have suffered minor injuries, mostly cuts, and bruises from falling objects. Several shops and buildings were damaged by the strong shake of the earthquake. Authorities have said the nuclear plants across the country are safe.

After the quake, Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga created a crisis management team, which will assess the damage and help in recovery. Suga has urged people to stay indoors as more aftershocks are predicted. Currently, there is no tsunami warning from the authorities.

(Image Credit: AP)