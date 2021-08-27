Japan Says Evacuation Efforts Still On From Kabul Despite Twin Attacks At Airport

Despite the deadly suicide bomb assault at Kabul airport, Japan stated on Friday that it was continuing to evacuate its citizens and local workers who work for the Japanese embassy and assistance agencies. Katsunobu Kato, Japan's Chief Cabinet Secretary, told reporters on Friday that the country is concerned and closely monitoring events. He stated, "the situation is fluid and unpredictable, but we plan to continue our efforts to accomplish the safe evacuation of Japanese nationals and local staff."

'Japan an opponent of terrorism'

He further said that Japan would like to continue making efforts to ensure the safe evacuation of the people concerned while working closely with the US and other countries involved and paying close attention to the safety of our country's personnel dispatched to Kabul airport. He further stated that Japan is a staunch opponent of terrorism in any form and for any purpose.

Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi said at a governing party meeting on Thursday that operations would have to be mainly completed by Friday. Earlier this week, Japan dispatched four military and government aircraft to Kabul and a neighbouring country to evacuate its citizens as well as a select group of Afghans, including local staff at the Japanese embassy and development agencies such as the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA).

It also sent roughly ten people from the defence and foreign ministries to Kabul to coordinate with US soldiers on the evacuation effort. An SDF plane has arrived in Kabul multiple times but has yet to pick up any Japanese or local personnel. Up to 500 people would be evacuated from Afghanistan, according to a diplomatic source, including local personnel from the Japan International Cooperation Agency.

Japan dispatches three SDF transport planes to Islamabad

Since the Taliban seized control of most of Afghanistan in mid-August, Japan has dispatched three Self-Defense Forces (SDF) transport planes to Islamabad, Pakistan to serve as an operational base for the Kabul evacuations. Despite the devastating explosions, Japanese Defense Minister Nobuo Kishi argued that the SDF may still transfer civilians.

