Japan Schools Ban Ponytails Over Fears They Might ‘sexually Excite’ Male Students

In an absurd rule, Japanese schools have banned female students from wearing their hair in ponytails, fearing that the “nape of their necks” could “sexually excite” male students.

“They’re worried boys will look at girls, which is similar to the reasoning behind upholding a white-only underwear color rule,” former middle school teacher Motoki Sugiyama told Vice World News.

“I’ve always criticized these rules, but because there’s such a lack of criticism and it’s become so normalized, students have no choice but to accept them. Because if the two-block (undercut) is okay, then some students might start saying the mohawk should be okay,” he explained. “Many schools ignore notices against such rules as they aren’t legally binding or have penalties,” he added.

Japan schools ban ponytails

While it is not known how many schools across Japan still impose a ponytail ban, a 2020 survey suggests that about one in 10 schools in the southern prefecture of Fukuoka prohibited the hairstyle.

Japan's schools have strict rules about hair colour, accessories, make-up, and uniforms, including underwear and the length of skirts and socks.

Nearly half of the high schools in Tokyo ask students with hair that is wavy or not black to produce certificates confirming that it is natural and not artificially altered, NHK reported. Out of the 177 high schools run by the Tokyo Metropolitan government, 79 ask for parents to provide these certificates.

Though Tokyo’s board of education said hair certificates are not compulsory, only five of the 79 schools said in writing that students aren’t required to submit them.

In June last year, an outcry from students and parents over these rules prompted the Japanese government to ask all prefectural boards to revise bizarre school rules.

The harsh regulations, known as buraku kōsoku or “black rules,” have roots dating back to the 1870s when the Japanese government first established an increasingly restrictive system of education in order to reduce bullying and violence in schools.