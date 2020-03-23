Japan Sees Its Highest One-day Surge In Coronavirus Deaths Amidst Global Pandemic

Japan has maintained the spread of the new coronavirus has decreased, however, it reported its biggest one-day surge in coronavirus deaths on Sunday. The Health Ministry announced on Monday, that Japan reported five deaths due to the novel coronavirus on Sunday, which takes the national toll to 49 deaths.

The ministry also reported 42 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Sunday. Total infections have risen to 1,801 cases, out of which, 712 are from the Diamond Princess cruise ship, as per International reports.

To prevent rapid increase in numbers, Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has announced to continue measures such as school suspensions, working from home and refraining from large scale events.

With regards to the 2020 Olympics, Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on Monday said that a postponement of Tokyo Olympics would be unavoidable if the games cannot be held in a complete way because of the coronavirus pandemic. He commented on the International Olympic Committee's plan to examine the situation over the next few weeks and make a decision, which could include the option to postpone, as per reports.

Whether Japan can hold the Tokyo Games as planned from July 24 has been a major international concern as the COVID-19 outbreak has spread globally.

Meanwhile, the United States Track and Field federation has also called for the postponing of the event. In a letter to the Olympic Committee, the USATF has acknowledged that the “global pandemic has grown” and keeping in mind the health and safety of their coaches, players, athletes and other staff, the federation made the decision.

Apart from this, Japan has asked travellers from the US to self-quarantine for 14 days after their arrival to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus. It is also considering imposing an entry ban from the US as well as advising its citizens to defer nonurgent travel.

While Japan has so far managed to slow the acceleration of the outbreak, experts say they have found a growing number of clusters in urban areas with untraceable infections as per reports.

While the coronavirus pandemic continues to spread fear among people around the globe, in the past few weeks, countries around the world have moved to a complete lockdown situation, where people are being advised to stay indoors as much as possible to contain the contagion.

