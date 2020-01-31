UNMISSABLE: Japan Sumo Tournament Witnesses Underdog Winner & Many Tears; Crowd Shocked

All the Sumo wrestling fans in Japan were in a celebratory mood as the lowest-ranked wrestler overcame incredible odds to win at the first main tournament of the year. Tokushoryu made his way to victory after defeating ‘superior’ opponents in the Tokyo, ending the 15-day long contest with 14 victories and one defeat,

Bursts into tears after he won

The 188 kg wrestler defeated ozeki champion wrestler Takakeisho and threw him out of the dohyo ring in his final bout following which he burst into tears while the crowd at Ryogoku Kokugikan stadium roared their approval.

Day15. Here we go. Just returned to makuuchi, #TokuShoRyu (R) from the bottom of maegashira, must beat an ozeki, #TakaKeiSho, here or face a playoff against #ShoDai. My face is numb. I can’t take it. #Hatsubasho2020 pic.twitter.com/JgkGGlm568 — SumoSoul (@TheSumoSoul) January 26, 2020

Describing his improbable victory, Tokushoryu told international media that he might have cried too much but at that moment he felt relieved from all the pressure. He added that deep down he was questioning himself. ‘Is it okay for me to win the championship? I was the lowest-ranking fighter, so I had nothing to fear. I just had to give it everything I had,” he added.

Tokushoryu, who held the lowly rank of No. 17 maegashira going into the tournament, became the first bottom-ranked wrestler to win a top-division sumo title since March 2000. The wrestler also revealed that he drew his inspiration from the death of his university coach who died midway through the competition. He added that he thought he should do it for him, international media reported. His heroics, along with displays of emotion not usually seen in the conservative sumo world, captivated fans more accustomed to watching titles go to elite wrestlers, including the Mongolian-born yokozuna grand champions Hakuho and Kakuryu, who both missed the Tokyo tournament due to injury.

