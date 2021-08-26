Japan Suspends Use Of 1.63 Million Doses Of Moderna's COVID-19 Vaccine Over Contamination

On Thursday, Japan's Health Ministry stated that the country has decided to stop the use of 1.63 million doses of Moderna Inc (MRNA.O) COVID-19 vaccine after reports of contamination with particulate matter in several lots surfaced. Japanese drugmaker Takeda Pharmaceutical CO., which is in charge of sales and distribution of the Moderna shot in the country, said that the reason behind contamination could be owing to some manufacturing issues in one of the production units in Spain, the japan times reported. The drugmaker further stated that it has informed Moderna and urged for an urgent investigation into the matter, after several vaccination centres reported that foreign substances have been found inside unopened vials from specific lots.

Health Ministry trying to secure alternative doses to continue vaccine programme

According to the report by the Japan Times, the size of the foreign substances is believed to be a few millimetres, however, no reports of health concerns arising from affected doses have been reported so far. The health ministry also stated that the work is in progress to secure alternative doses to continue the vaccine programme in the country, which has recently ramped up following a slow start. He further stated that the report of contamination was first reported on August 16, nearly at eight vaccinations centres in the prefecture of Saitama, Tokyo, Gifu, Aichi and Ibaraki, however, Takeda reported them to the ministry on Wednesday, August 25.

1.63 million doses of Moderna vaccine produced in the same production line

The health ministry claimed that at least 1.63 million doses of Moderna vaccine were produced in the same production line at its contract manufacturing site in Spain, and those are under three lot numbers - 3004667, 3004734 and 3004956. Revealing the lot numbers, the ministry also urged people to check whether they have been vaccinated with a potentially contaminated shot before the ban was announced, reported the japan times. It should be noted that this problem has occurred at a time when Japan is struggling to contain a surge in coronavirus infections. Many prefectures in the country have been reporting a spike in the highly contagious delta variant cases. The health ministry's data shows that around 43% of Japan's population have been fully inoculated while 15,500 people have died from COVID-19 during the pandemic.

