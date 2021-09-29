After registering a surge in COVID-19 cases in mid-August following the Tokyo Olympics, Japan on Tuesday announced to lift the coronavirus restriction in order to maintain an equilibrium between health and economic activities. Announcing the end of the emergency restrictions, Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said that the restrictions would be eased gradually according to the country's covid-19 cases. He appealed to the citizens to live with the virus more "carefully" and "tactfully" as the swift lifting of the restrictions would expose the residents to the deadly virus. Further, Suga said that the government will create make-shift coronavirus treatment facilities. Also, the Prime Minister appealed to the Japanese citizens to visit the nearest health centre for vaccination.

"Our fight against the coronavirus is now entering a new phase," Suga said. "Finally, we can see social and economic activities starting to normalize."

It is worth noting the country had implemented the state of emergency in April this year and was extended and expanded on multiple occasions. However, it has managed to evade restrictive lockdowns due to fewer deaths as compared to other countries.

According to the recent orders, restaurants, bars and other establishments that attract a large number of people must close by 9 p.m. However, the latest direction informed that the working hours will be extended in the coming weeks after assessing the situation. It also allowed the bars t serve alcohol to the customers. Earlier, in April bars were barred to serve liquor after several governors requested the Prime Minister fearing contagious delta variant.

"Lifting of the emergency doesn’t mean we are 100% free,” Dr Shigeru Omi, top medical adviser for the government, told reporters. "The government should send a clear message to the people that we can only relax gradually."

58% of the population got double dose of COVID vaccine

The top medical adviser for the government also advised the governments to swiftly tighten controls if there are early indications of a resurgence ahead of holiday periods. Notably, the coronavirus cases started surging in July and peaked in mid-August after the Tokyo Olympics, despite strong public opposition against holding multi-sports events. According to the government health data, more than 5,000 cases were recorded in Tokyo after the Olympics which lead to the overburdening of hospital beds.

However, the government has controlled the cases within months. In August, the country had reported more than 25,000 cases of covid-19, whereas, in September, the cases significantly decreased to 2,000 cases. The government has administered around 58% of the population with the covid vaccine.

