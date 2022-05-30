Japan To Host G7 Summit In Hiroshima Due To Concerns Over Nuclear Weapons' Use In Ukraine

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida was pushed to make Hiroshima the site of next year’s Group of Seven (G7) summit due to heightened international concerns over the possibility of Russia using nuclear weapons in a war in Ukraine, stated a Japan Times report. Kishida on Monday had announced that his nation would host next year’s G7 meeting in Hiroshima, which is one of the two Japanese cities that US atomic bombings devastated in the closing days of World War II.

Japanese Prime Minister unveiled the plan for the G7 leaders’ summit’s site during a meeting in Tokyo with US President Joe Biden. As per reports, the US leader also expressed support for the same. Both Kishida and Biden agreed to cooperate to realise a successful G7 summit in Hiroshima. During a joint press conference with Biden, Kishida said that he planned to sue G7’s resolve to “consistently reject any threats using nuclear weapons and attempts to overthrow the international order” while referring to the Russia-Ukraine war.

Russia announced the “special” military operation in Ukraine in late February but shortly after the conflict began, Moscow did not rule out the possibility of using nuclear weapons in the neighbouring country. Kishida, whose constituency is in Hiroshima, has been touting a world without nuclear weapons. He said earlier this week, “Hiroshima would be the most suitable place to demonstrate our commitment to peace”.

“I want to show the world our pledge of never having humanity experience the horrors of nuclear weapons and affirm the G7 cooperation to protect the peace, international order and our values in front of a monument of peace,” he said. G7 nations include Britain, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan and the United States plus the European Union.

Japan agrees to Russian oil embargo 'in principle'

Japan will embargo Russian crude oil imports “in principle” as part of the decision taken by the Group of Seven (G7) nations to deter Russian military aggression in Ukraine, said Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida following an online meeting of G7 leaders on May 8. He also underscored that the “unity of G7 is essential”, apparently referring to the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war which has continued now for 75 days.

While addressing the reporters, Kishida said on Monday, "The unity of the G7 is essential at this time and based on the G7 leaders’ statement, we decided to take measures to embargo Russian oil in principle."

Image: AP