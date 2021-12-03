Japan To Mandate Security Camera Installation On Trains After Tokyo Knife Attack

The Japanese government is considering requiring railway operators across the country to install surveillance cameras in newly built trains, following a knife assault inside a Tokyo train in October, according to officials from the transport ministry. According to the ministry's safety measures, it would also call on railway companies to gain customers' understanding and cooperation over baggage inspections after a new regulation allowed operators to start performing security checks in July this year.

Speaking at a press conference in Tokyo, transport minister, Tetsuo Saito said, "Crime prevention steps were not necessarily sufficient, as existing measures have placed emphasis on safely operating (trains) and preventing accidents. Learning a lesson from the incident (Tokyo Knife attack), we will study the performance of security cameras and shouldering the costs of their installation."

The ministry stated that it plans to begin discussions on these concerns with experts and train operators later this month. Transport ministry and railway operators are also researching ways to use emergency buttons and levers in the event of an emergency, according to officials. Earlier on October 31, A 72-year-old man was critically injured in the limited express attack on October 31 after being allegedly stabbed by 25-year-old Kyota Hattori. In addition, the suspect is accused of starting a fire inside the train. The event occurred after a man hurt ten passengers on an Odakyu Electric Railway commuter train in the capital in August of this year.

Passengers hit emergency buttons at various spots inside the train during the attack on a Keio Line limited express train in Tokyo, but crews were unable to connect with them to learn of the situation. They were unable to comprehend what was going on because there were no surveillance cameras. Furthermore, when a passenger used an emergency lever to bring the train to an emergency stop at the next station, it came to a rest slightly past the proper stopping position, closing several doors and forcing numerous people to jump out of train windows onto the platform.

Japan revokes flight booking restrictions

Only a day after announcing a restriction on new incoming foreign airline bookings to protect against a new variant of the coronavirus, Japan has revoked the order, after getting criticized for overreaction. As an emergency precaution against the new omicron variant, the transport ministry asked overseas airlines to cease accepting new reservations for flights coming into Japan until the end of December. After receiving complaints that the prohibition was excessively stringent and amounted to abandoning its own people, the ministry reversed the request on Thursday.

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida stated that the policy's swift reversal was based on the needs of Japanese citizens travelling abroad. After his predecessor Yoshihide Suga nearly lost his leadership position due to public criticism that his viral precautions were too limited and too sluggish, Kishida has been pushing for strong preventative measures, AP reported.

(With inputs from agencies)

Image: AP