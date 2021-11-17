Japan To Meet America's Request For Increasing Funding For Hosting US Troops: Report

Japan is gearing up to meet the United States’ request for hosting American soldiers from the fiscal year 2022 with both sides signing an agreement by next month, The Mainichi reported citing the Japanese government sources. Reportedly, Tokyo has asked Washington to consider using the increase in Japanese role to fund expenses including the maintenance of facilities which are jointly used by the Self-Defence Forces and the US military, instead of covering only the US bases.

As per the report, the Japanese government believes that such financial contribution from Tokyo will elevate the long-standing military alliance while also making it easier to win public backing. Reportedly, for the present fiscal year through March, Japan will shoulder $1.76 billion to host nation support including utilities, wages for the country’s staff along the cost for relocation.

The amount requested by the United States as an increased contribution has not been disclosed. The media outlet’s source said that Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida “will make a final decision”. In order to stipulate that Japan’s increased contribution be appropriated for joint training and other activities, the Kishida-led government, as per the sources, will consider adding a clause in the agreement which will remain in place for half-a-decade through the fiscal year 2026.

In the negotiations between US and Japan regarding the contribution, Washington is reportedly believed to have cited the importance of the American military’s presence in the region to tackle China’s military expansion as well as North Korea’s nuclear and missile development. According to the US, Beijing and Pyongyang’s measures are the reasons for Japan to increase its burden. But, Japan has said that it wants the US to understand that Tokyo cannot massively increase its spending due to its limited finances.

US, Japan Launch talks to address steel, aluminum overcapacity

Meanwhile, the United States and Japan have started talks to address the matters concerning excess capacity in the global steel and aluminium market, said the Office of the US Trade Representative’s (USTR) office. As per Sputnik, the official release by the USTR stated, “United States Trade Representative Katherine Tai and United States Secretary of Commerce Gina M. Raimondo today announced the start of consultations with Japan to address global steel and aluminum excess capacity, take effective measures to ensure the long-term viability of our steel and aluminum industries, and find solutions to strengthen our democratic alliance.”

(IMAGE: AP)