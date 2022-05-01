Japan To Revisit Its National Defense Program As Threats From China, Russia, N Korea Soars

Amid Russia's aggression against Ukraine and North Korea's intention to bolster its nuclear arsenal, Japan will review its defence policy by the end of this year, Kyodo News reported on Sunday. According to the reports, the idea of partially classifying Japan's national defence guidelines is being floated earlier last month to deal with inflated regional security threats by China and Russia. Citing the sources in the defence department, the media report said Japan is revising its National Defense Program Guidelines-- a policy for the next ten years.

It said the country would co-ordinate with the United States to enable the country to deal with the threats posed by Russian President Vladimir Putin and North Korea's Supreme leader Kim Jong-un. The sources told Kyodo News that the new policy, which is also considered a politically sensitive issue in Japan, will decide "whether Japan can acquire capabilities to attack enemy bases in counterstrike". Currently, Japan has an exclusively-defence oriented policy under the war-renouncing constitution.

Earlier last month, the ruling Liberal Democratic Party as well as some of the security and diplomacy experts prepared a draft proposal. As per the proposal, the country will introduce the enemy base strike capability that will not just target enemy missile bases but also disable their command and control systems. However, it remains a politically sensitive matter in the country as Japan’s constitution limits the country to only self-defence and prohibits preemptive military actions. Any changes would mean an amendment to the 75-year-old constitution.

Why Japan is in hurry to change its defence policies?

It is worth mentioning Japan has been mulling changing its national defence policy ever since North Korea started bolstering its nuclear arsenal despite continuous warnings from the US defence ministry. Recently, Korea fired a suspected ballistic missile toward the sea on March 25. According to South Korean military officials, the firing was apparently meant to extend its barrage of weapons trials that may culminate with a flight of its biggest-yet intercontinental ballistic missile.

Apart from North Korea, the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war has also forced Japan to ponder over its current defence strategy. Besides, China has also been intensifying its maritime assertiveness in the East and South China seas, including the Japanese-controlled, Chinese-claimed Senkaku Islands. The Communist government also bolstered its aggression against Taiwan-- a self-ruled democratic island that Beijing regards as its territory.

Image: AP