Japan: Tokyo Station Becomes A Key Tourist Attraction As Visitors Swarm To Click Pictures

The Tokyo Station, a landmark railway station in Japan has become a tourist attraction for visitors and is also known for its long history. The place has become popular with tourists swarming from all around the world. The tourists are excited to take pictures with Tokyo Station as the backdrop. The people visiting Tokyo Station find its building 'cute' and 'beautiful.' In Tokyo, the Marunouchi Station building was constructed as a symbol of 'Japan's modernisation'. The Tokyo Station was rebuilt in 2012 as a 'national cultural property'.

Tokyo Station

The Tokyo station has become a tourist destination and people visit the square to take pictures with Tokyo station in the background. A tourist who wanted to take pictures in a good place came to Tokyo Station as the person thought the building of Tokyo station was 'cute.' "My birthday was one week ago, but we have been celebrating since yesterday. We wanted to take pictures in a good place, so we were excited to take pictures. We came here because the building is so cute and often appears in wedding photos," ANI reported the tourist as saying.

A visitor told news agency ANI that people coming from other countries will like the spacious place. The station is in front of Imperial Palace and is one of the leading office districts in Japan, according to ANI. "To welcome people from various countries, I think foreigners would be happy to have a spacious site like this and a location with the Imperial Palace in front of it. It's one of the leading office districts in Japan, it's not the origin of Japan, but it's mixed with modern style, so I think it's a great place," the visitor told ANI. Visitor added that the place shows that the atmosphere in the country is "nice" and surrounded by modern buildings.

Inputs from ANI

Image: Twitter@jprailcom