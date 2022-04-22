Japan Toughens Anti-Russia Stand, Terms Southern Kuril Islands As 'illegally Occupied'

In a major development, the Japanese government designated the Southern Kuril Islands, known in Japan as the "Northern Territories", as the region illegally occupied by Russia. The Japanese authorities have made the claim regarding the region in its Diplomatic Bluebook for the first time since 2003, Kyodo News reported. The decision of the Japanese authorities comes after the Russian government had declined to negotiate a peace treaty with Japan.

It is for the first time since 2011 that the government has described the Southern Kurils as an "inherent part" of Japan. The Foreign Ministry of Japan presented the Diplomatic Bluebook on Friday, 22 April. The move by the Japanese government follows the Russian government's decision of suspending visa-free travel for Japanese citizens to the South Kuril Islands. The Russian authorities even announced their decision to scrap peace treaty talks with Japan on developing joint economic activities on the Southern Kuril islands.

Russia blocks extension of Japan's partner status in BSEC

Moreover, Russia announced blocking the extension of Japan’s partner status in the Organisation of Black Sea Economic Cooperation (BSEC). The response of Russian authorities came in response to the sanctions imposed against Moscow by Japan over its military offensive in Ukraine. Russian Foreign Ministry blamed Japan for their decision and emphasised that responsibility for "harming" bilateral ties between the two countries is fully on Japan as it took an anti-Russia stance.

❗️Under the current conditions, the Russian Federation does not intend to continue peace treaty talks with Japan.



🛑 Russia will withdraw from the dialogue with Japan on developing joint economic activities on the southern Kuril Islands.



Full Statement: https://t.co/DLbKm5Cybb pic.twitter.com/zO1G1dml0w — MFA Russia 🇷🇺 (@mfa_russia) March 21, 2022

Russia conducts military drills on Kuril Islands

Earlier on 25 March, Russia announced that it was conducting military drills on the Kuril Islands just days after it withdrew from the peace treaty negotiations in response to Tokyo’s stance on the Ukrainian war, Kyodo News reported citing Interfax. Moscow calls the island Southern Kurils and it is known to Japan as the ‘Northern Territories’. The two nations have been disputing over the chain of islands. Russia's military announced that it was conducting military drills on the chain of islands which had the participation of more than 3000 soldiers. The Kuril Islands have been administered by Russia, however, Japan claims the sovereignty of the "Northern Territories" and stresses that Soviet troops captured the islands after World War II.

Image: AP