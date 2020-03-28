Japan: Two Test Positive For Coronavirus At US Yokosuka Naval Base

The US naval base in Yokosuka, Japan, has reportedly imposed movement restrictions for at least 48 hours effective from March 27 midnight as two sailors in the fleet tested positive to the novel Coronavirus, according to the statement.

Commanding officer Captain Rich Jarrett suspended non-essential facilities, and banned movements across the installations, ordering a modified shelter in place, as per media reports. The naval regime shuttered non-emergency base services, except the commissary, a mini-mart, and some food outlets, among some drastic measures to impediment the disease’s spread.

The self-initiated movement was prohibited. The officers were allowed to and from the appointed area of duty to only the mission-related areas and tasks. All transit on the base was forbidden. Jarrett told a news conference that the decision will be reviewed after 48 hours basis on the evaluation of the suspected cases.

The commanding officer was quoted saying that the origin of these cases was unknown. Therefore, immediate conservative actions were implemented to protect the health of the community, until the public health threat can be researched and characterized. He urged the forces to act their part by limiting the movement to their quarters.

Base transit restricted

According to reports, the two patients tested positive have no previous contact history or links with the first positive result, thus making it unclear where the sailors contracted the strain. The commanding officers wrote in an email to the base residents saying that they must abide by the authorized movement in the guidelines, and otherwise remain isolated.

The base transit will be permitted to carry out essential tasks such as dispatching food at take-out locations. The base officials were quoted saying in the official statement that public health professionals were investigating the cases and tracing those exposed to facilitate health screening procedures. They were reported saying that notification will be sent to the presumptive cases, and information will be shared in line with privacy concerns.

