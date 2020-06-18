Japan Urges Citizens To Install Country's First Coronavirus-tracing App

As of June 18, Japan's government urged the citizens to install the country's first-ever coronavirus-tracing app launched earlier this week that the government said would not invade users' privacy, as per reports. The smartphone app functioned on the Bluetooth tracking and needed the permission of the users, like most COVID-19 tracing apps used by the rest of the countries in the world.

Minister in charge of the government's coronavirus response said at a press conference that the new tracing app was an important tool for protecting lives. He further urged citizens to install the app without fear and noted that the app was safe. While the software of the app would record encrypted data from users of the smartphone app, the function would be activated only when an individual comes in the vicinity of someone else, reports confirmed. However, those that tested positive to the novel coronavirus had to feed the details in the app and register their information voluntarily, so that when other users came in the vicinity, they were alerted.

Developed under health ministry supervision, the app would not record an individual’s personal information, of which, concerns have been raised in several countries earlier. The tracing app’s data would not store sensitive contact info such as phone numbers or locations. Japanese government spokesman Yoshihide Suga was quoted saying that people could use the app with trust and a sense of safety.

Israel discontinued app, EU warned of surveillance

Earlier, last month, over the mounting concerns about government surveillance via coronavirus contact tracing apps, the Israeli cabinet limited the use of the Shin Bet security service saying that it would now be the last resort if the epidemiological investigation were insufficient, as per a news agency report. The emergency regulation came into effect after the privacy watchdog groups challenged the use of the technology, otherwise deployed for anti-terrorism in the court.

The phone tracking was reportedly warranted only for the special case scenario if the location of those exposed to the COVID-19 positive cannot be completed with epidemiological investigation or the other methods. In a statement, the cabinet said that the use of the Shin Bet application might be put under review in case there was a sudden surge of the coronavirus cases across the country.

Similarly, while nations deployed these mobile apps for the purpose of contact tracing for containment of the pandemic, the European Union warned against the mass surveillance via such technology, earlier, last month. EU indicated that such a system would allow officials, hackers, or private companies to spy on people, resulting in a “catastrophic” erosion of public trust.

