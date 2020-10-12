Japan Warns Chinese Ships Against Entering Its Territorial Waters Near Senkaku Islands

Japan Coast Guards issued warnings to two Chinese vessels for allegedly entering Japanese waters on Sunday, on October 11. Both the Chinese vessels were trying to approach a Japanese fishing boat near Senkaku Islands in the East China Sea when Coast Guards spotted them, Japanese broadcaster NHK World reported. In recent times, China has received global flak for its increased ventures in the controversial South China Sea.

According to Japan Coast Guards, there were three Chinese ships in total but only two of them entered Japanese territorial waters. The incident happened shortly before 11 am (local time), following which the Coast Guards immediately asked the vessels to return back. However, despite warnings, the ships were sailing in the ware till 3 pm (Local time), as per reports.

China’s maritime activities rise

In recent years, China’s maritime activities have risen manifold especially in the South China Sea and Taiwan Strait. Beijing's latest venture marked the 18th time Chinese ships “accidentally” entered Japanese waters since August 28.

A similar incident was reported in July when two Chinese patrol ships entered Japan's waters off the Senkaku Islands in the East China Sea. As per reports, both vessels approached a Japanese fishing boat inside the territorial waters which the Japan Coast Guard termed as the longest intrusion into their territorial waters by Chinese ships.

This adds to Japan's ongoing tiff with China over uninhabited Senkaku/Diaoyu islands in the Indo-Pacific sea, which has been administered by Japan since 1972. As per reports, Japan has already deployed its missiles towards its border facing China amid its several maritime incursions and is closing guarding the waters.

Image Credit: AP