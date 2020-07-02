Japan Watching China's Advancements In Hong Kong With 'great Interest'

Japan’s Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga said on July 2 that the country is watching China’s advancements in Hong Kong with ‘great interest’ after the controversial national security law was enacted. According to international media reports, while Hong Kong police made the initial arrests on July 1 under the new legislation, the Japanese government’s top spokesperson had previously called Asian superpower’s move “regrettable”. Like most critics, Japan also sided with the notion that the new law threatens the ‘One Country, Two Systems’ formula of governance under which the former British colony came under Chinese rule.

However, previously Suga had also reportedly ensured that Japan would continue to work with both the countries to handle the situation in hand ‘appropriately’. He also informed Tokyo would be in touch with Washington and Beijing for stable relations. However, US-China relations have continued to worsen since the law was passed. From attacking media outlets to the US restricting export to Hong Kong, the world’s two biggest powers have publicly condemned one another’s actions.

Read - Japan: Chief Cabinet Sec Suga Criticizes China's National Security Law

Read - Bank Of Japan Shows Sentiments Lowest In More Than A Decade

Law violators could face life imprisonment

Japan has comparatively toughened its tone with the issues in the former British colony as the details published in gazette revealed that the Hong Kong residents convicted under China’s newly-passed national security law could be imprisoned for life. The details of the legislation were revealed on the night of June 30 when it came into effect in the former British colony. According to media reports, acts of succession, subversion, terrorism or collusion with foreign forces will hold minimum imprisonment of ten years and maximum of life in prison for more severe cases. These details were made public just ahead of large-scale demonstrations planned in the city on July 1 when protester carrying flag calling for Hong Kong's independence was arrested.

Marking the most significant change in former British colony’s freedom since it came under Chinese rule in 1997, Beijing had previously said that the draft included a new national security office for the city with an agenda to put together the intelligence and handle criminal activities against the national security. The Chinese media also reported that the new controversial legislation which is now a law is aimed to tackle the separatist activity, subversion, terrorism, and collusion with the forces of the foreign countries. According to reports, administrative bodies in the city ranging from finance to immigration will be directly answerable to the central government in China.

Read - Japan Welcomes EU Decision To Reopen Borders

Read - Koshien's ESPN Documentary Takes Viewers Through The Traditional Baseball Culture In Japan

Inputs: Agency



