Japan To Welcome Pope With Song Composed Using Artificial Intelligence

The touch of high-tech in cutting-edge Japan is showcased in all aspects of life, even to write the official song to welcome Pope Francis for his visit from November 23. The song, Protect all Life – The Signs of the Times is written by Jun Inoue and is based on the theme of Pope's visit to Japan and was partly composed using Artificial intelligence (AI) powered programme. The technology was also developed by Inoue which can write a piece of music in just a few seconds. Inoue is also the producer and composer for many songs including songs for top music bands such as Arashi and is Catholic.

The amalgamation of music and technology

Inoue reportedly said that he agonised over the usage of AI for the creation of the song but later decided to include it because the history of both, the music and technology are somewhat intertwined. He tried giving everything he had to the composition of the song and put in all the cutting-edge technology he knew while sharing the credit with 'Amadeus Code AI'. The song was written at the behest of the Catholic Bishops' Conference of Japan and is also scheduled to play at the masses in the city of Nagasaki along with Tokyo. Inoue has developed the song in several versions including instrumental, karaoke along with even dance steps and styled hand gestures which are Japanese sign language version of the lyrics.

Inoue wants people to enjoy the song

Inoue also hopes that after this song is played, the worshippers at the public masses will dance and sing along to the song. Even though the sign language might take some time for people to master, the footwork is simple with only side-to-side steps in time with the music. According to Inoue, there are many people in the world who live without sound and as the composer of the song, he would like all of them to understand the meaning of the lyrics and the message. This is also not the first time that theme songs have been composed for Pope's visits. One has already been unveiled in Thailand where he visited before Japan from November 23 to November 26.

(With agency inputs)