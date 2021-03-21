Japanese And US Defense Chiefs Affirm Cooperation Over The China-Taiwan Issue

Japan and the US have agreed to closely cooperate in the event of a military clash between China and Taiwan, nikkei Asia reported citing government sources. However, no discussion was held regarding strategies to be used in such a situation, the Japanese daily added. The agreement came as a result of the recently held 2+2 talks between US Defence Chief Lloyd Austin, State Secretary Antony Blinken and their Japanese counterparts Nobuo Kishi and Toshimitsu Motegi at Iikura Guest House in Tokyo.

Both Washington and Tokyo previously called for peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait. Earlier during the meet, Japanese defence minister Nobuo Kishi pointed out a recent surge in the number of Chinese warplanes crossing the median line in the Taiwan Strait and a need to study ways for the Japanese Self-Defense Forces to cooperate with US forces defending Taiwan in the event of China's aggression.

'Chinese coercion'

Tokyo has been reviewing the feasibility of issuing an SDF dispatch order to protect US warships and military planes in case of a crisis between China and Taiwan given the strait's geographical proximity and the possibility of an armed conflict there affecting the safety of Japanese citizens. Earlier this week, the US and Japan released a joint statement warning against China’s “coercion and destabilization” in the Asia-pacific region.