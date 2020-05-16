Japan: Animal Park Reopens As A Drive-through Attraction With Social Distancing

Japanese animal park situated south of Tokyo has reopened as a drive-through facility which allows residents to take a glance of the scenery and wildlife from the safety of their cars. As per the reports, the park was closed to the public amid the coronavirus pandemic. Mother farm, which is situated 70 km south of central Tokyo reportedly suspended its operations in early April after the government declared a nationwide lockdown due to coronavirus pandemic.

A spokesperson reportedly said that the government decided to reopen it to help relieve stress for people who have been locked up in their homes since lockdown. As per international media reports, nearly 200 cars visit daily to the park paying 3,000 yen (Rs 2,128) to drive 3.5 km along a winding road and see animals including alpacas, ostriches, and emus.

Japan withdraws state emergency

Japan reportedly waived off state of emergency across several parts of the country on May 14 but the capital city of Tokyo will remain under restrictions until there is a convincing containment of the coronavirus. Prime Minister Shinzo Abe reportedly held a press conference on May 14 where he announced the lifting of the emergency in 39 of Japan's 47 prefectures. According to the international media reports, Japan declared a nationwide state of emergency about a month ago and urged people to maintain social distancing measures to curb the spread of coronavirus. Japan is the third-largest economy in the world and is badly hit by the coronavirus pandemic.

Japanese companies bankrupt

At least 141 Japanese companies have been pushed to bankruptcy since February due to the novel coronavirus, with more to get impacted towards the end of the month, according to a report released by Tokyo Shoko Research (TSR). Mostly smaller companies, related to tourism, hospitality, and restaurant business witnessed a decline of up to 80 percent profits as they struggled to survive in the face of the unpredictable impact of the pandemic. In a statement released for the fiscal year, the TSR estimated a total of 743 companies that went bankrupt in April, of which 71 were virus-related, compared to 645 in April last year, as per reports. Further, most of these small-scale businesses had difficulties in raising funds due to labour shortages and an increase of the consumption tax last year, the statement read. The coronavirus pandemic further enhanced their struggle.

Pic Credits: Pixabay