Japanese PM To Consult Health Experts On Whether To Extend State Of Emergency

Japan’s Prime Minister Shinzo Abe reportedly said as of April 30 that he will consult with the health experts on whether to extend a national state of emergency to stem the novel coronavirus or lift the confinement measures like the other nations. Japan declared the nationwide “state of emergency” effective April 16 which was supposed to extend until May 6.

Although Japan has no enforcement for the lockdown, there are restrictions on the non-essential movement of the citizens and business operation, as per media reports. The current emergency declaration, however, was to conclude on May 6, at the end of the Golden Week national holidays in Japan which would allow citizens to do the movement. As the government fears the second wave of the pandemic to spread across Japan, and its low testing regime, PM Abe reportedly said he would depend on the expert advice and detailed analysis.

Nevertheless, under Japan’s state of emergency, many have been witnessed flouting the measures. While some still have to commute for the jobs despite risks of exposure to the coronavirus, others were also witnessed to dine out at establishments functional despite health emergency, with scant regard for measures, according to reports. As of April 29, ahead of the “Golden Week” holidays, Tokyo was packed with crowd lured with “socializing”. Experts warned, that while the country declared the state of a health emergency, “the sense” of health emergency amongst the citizen lacked.

Personal risk assessment

Contrary to mainstream opinion, some health experts in Japan reportedly believed that the pandemic called for the “bewildering decisions”. “There will never be a perfect amount of protection,” said Josh Santarpia, a microbiology expert at the University of Nebraska Medical Centre who is studying the coronavirus. “It’s a personal risk assessment. Everybody has to decide, person by person, what risk they’re willing to tolerate.”

Japan has over 13,965 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus, and 425 fatalities recorded from the disease so far. Amid the mounting figures, the country launched a "walk-through" coronavirus testing facility to boost testing capacity nationwide, confirmed reports. The site started operating with a testing capacity of up to 36 per day.

(With AP Inputs)

(Image Credit: AP)