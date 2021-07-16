Japan's 100+ Year Old Business Uses 'Chusen' Technique To Make Fabric For Yukata, A Kimono

A traditional dyeing workshop in Tokyo's Edogawa Ward, in Japan, has been in business for more than 100 years. They use a 300-year-old technique of hand-dyeing, called "Chusen". This means pouring dye, which originated in the early Edo Period. The dyed fabrics are softly fluttered as they are hung to dry. The drying takes place outside on the roof under the natural sunlight.

These fabrics are then later used to make "Yukata", Japanese casual kimono. Rather than just the surface of the cloth, this method dyes the threads of the fabric, unlike machine printing. For the process, a white cloth is placed on a bed and a screen with a fine mesh stencil is placed over, after which the dye is poured on the cloth. All the dyed fabrics are uniquely dyed and variations can be seen. Takumi Ito, owner of Traditional Dyeing Factory said:

"My grandfather started this workshop in this location after the war. Our technique is called "Chusen" and is divided into four stages. First of all, we acquire white plain fabrics, next we draw patterns, and we apply colours and adhesives, and finally, we rinse and remove the mask and adhesive in a water bath then it is dried and hanged."

The selling season for the fabric commences every year in April and reaches its peak between July and August, that is when many summer festivals take place. Yukatas are generally worn for casual events, which leads to a lot of experimentation with the design and styling. It takes years to master the dying process. Japanese artisans have been passing on this craft for generations. The Yukata kimono is mainly worn after the evening and can be seen in numerous places in Japan. Fumio Ogawa, the store manager said:

"Earlier, Yukata was used as a bathrobe in the hot sauna room, but later people start wearing it while going out. What was regarded as private wear is now accepted as fashionable wear and many people can be seen wearing it during the summer festivals, fireworks and other events."

