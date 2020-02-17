Japan: Thousands Celebrate 'Naked Festival' Amid Coronavirus Fear

Amid the unprecedented outbreak of deadly coronavirus in neighbouring China, Japan celebrated its 'Naked Festival' called 'Hadaka Matsuri' on February 15. Witnessed every year on the third Saturday of February, the festival is mainly celebrated in the southern part of Japan's Honshu island. Thousands of men with a minimal amount of clothing assembled at the Saidaiji Kannon in Temple near to Okayama City.

While the festival is commonly known as the 'naked festival', more than 10,000 men who participated in the rituals wore a Japanese loincloth called “fundoshi” along with a pair of socks called “tabi”. This day is marked to celebrate the blessings of a bountiful harvest, prosperity, and fertility, and according to international reports, it started at 3:20pm (local time) with another separate event for young boys with an aim to foster interest in younger generations.

Main rituals of 'naked festival' in Japan

The ritual which is mainly followed during this day includes the men spending the initial hours running around the temple grounds. They also run through a fountain of near-freezing water with an intention to purify their body and souls. After this, the men enter the main temple complex. According to international media reports, the lights are switched off at 10:00pm (local time) and the priest of the temple throws two lucky sticks called “shingi” along with a bundle of hundred twigs at the crowd.

The tens and thousands of men rush among themselves to get hold of either the bundles or the two lucky sticks. Whoever succeeds in acquiring them is believed to have an assured year of good fortune, according to the legend. The media reports have also stated that the entire event of “Hadaka Matsuri” lasts for about 30 minutes and often results in bruises and injuries. Similarly, another event takes place for the elementary schoolboys to participate.

This tradition was started at least 500 years ago, during the Muromachi Period (1338-1573). During the early times, the devotees used to fight for paper talismans, which were called “Go-o” and were thrown by the priest of Saidaji Kannon in the temple.

