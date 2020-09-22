Japan's Defense Ministry May Request Another Record Budget Of 5.4 Trillion Yen

The defence ministry of Japan intends to request a budget of 5.4 trillion yen, that is 51.7 billion USD, for the fiscal year 2021, Kyodo news agency reported citing military sources. The ministry is headed by Nobuo Kishi, who was elected as a part of Yoshisde Suga’s cabinet and would make the request by end of September. The next fiscal year in Japan would begin in April next year.

According to ANI, the funds, in particular, would be allocated to the formation of a special unit specializing in electronic warfare in addition to the development of fighter jets to replace Mitsubishi F-2 fighters. The country's defence budget shown growth for the eighth consecutive year, reaching 5.3 trillion yen for the current fiscal year.

Suga, Trump hold talks

This comes as newly appointed Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga held his first talks with US President Donald Trump since he took office, a diplomatic phone call that was one of his first as the country’s leader and one that highlights the close tie between the two allies. Suga was elected as Japan’s new prime minister on September 16, replacing Shinzo Abe, who forged close personal ties and regularly held meetings and phone calls with Trump. Suga’s cabinet comprises of 20 members and 15 out of those held portfolios during Abe’s administration. A tweet from the Japanese Prime Minister’s office also stated that Suga, in addition to tackling bureaucratic sectionalism, will also wage a war against "vested interests and notorious habit of always following precedent".

As per reports, the two leaders spoke for about 25 minutes over the phone and after the conversation, Suga informed the Japanese media that he had told Trump that US-Japan alliance was the ‘cornerstone of peace in the region’. He also added that the US President wished for stronger bi-lateral relations and that he urged Suga to call him anytime. The two leaders also reportedly discussed the situation in North Korea, the COVID-19 pandemic and vaccine projects.

