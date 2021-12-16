Japan's Miss Universe Contestant Draws Flak From Netizens For Wearing 'deadly Costume'

Juri Watanabe, the Miss Universe contestant who represented Japan this year, drew criticism online for the costume which she wore during the event's National Costume Show, Sputnik reported citing SoraNews24. While the event's host announced that Watanabe was wearing the costume to honour "the beautiful Japanese Harajuku fashion culture," the media outlet claimed that her outfit "ended up mashing together stereotypes that are known to irritate people in Japan." As the event was hosted by Israel, the costume in question was purportedly designed by Israeli designer Aviad Arik Herman to honour the 70th anniversary of Japan and Israel's diplomatic relations.

Watanabe's attire reportedly offended a number of Japanese people on social media. Some readers noticed that the beckoning cat figures and "Sailor Moon-esque cosplay style" contributed to the stereotypical image of "Cool Japan," while others in tattoo-averse Japan questioned why the model's chest was tattooed with "the kanji for "Japan". Apart from these, some also objected to the Japanese flags on the sleeves and the Imperial Family's chrysanthemum crest on the belt. Another point of contention was the manner the kimono was folded over the model's chest - right over left, as seen solely on kimono worn by dead people, reported Japan Today.

Reacting to Watanabe's outlet, one of the users wrote, "Hello. I think it's a great outfit overall, but there's one point of regret I think this is the 左前"costume of the dead" in kimono If a living person wears a kimono, the previous way of matching is the opposite [sic]." "Very stereotypical (beckoning cats, flag, Kanji writing, so you call “geisha”-looks in particular), not reflecting the authenticity of Japanese culture. (Exposing the skin when dressed up in Kimono is certainly not a part of it.) Disappointing our culture isn’t accurately represented [sic]," wrote another. "Why is the Japanese representative wearing this crazy costume in the Miss Universe competition? [sic]," questioned a third.

Here are some comments by social media users

Harnaaz Sandhu won Miss Universe title

It is pertinent to mention here that India's Harnaaz Sandhu was crowned with the coveted Miss Universe title on 13 December. The 21-year-old received the honour at the 70th edition of the beauty pageant event and brought home the title 21 years after Lara Dutta won it last time in the year 2000. Harnaaz got crowned Miss Universe 2021 at a ceremony held at the Red Sea port of Eilat in Israel. Harnaaz competed in the finals against Paraguay and South Africa. Nadia Ferreira of Paraguay was adjudged runner-up, and Lalela Mswane of South Africa was declared third.

