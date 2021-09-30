Japan's New PM Fumio Kishida Shares Pic Of Cabbage Pancake Cooked By His Wife; Goes Viral

Soon after Japan's former top diplomat Fumio Kishida was announced as the succeeding Prime Minister to PM Yoshihide Suga, he took to Twitter to share an image of his meal okonomiyaki (cabbage pancake) cooked by his wife. Internet was quick to adore the newly-elected Japan PM for weaving his words of gratitude for his wife. The leader from the ruling Liberal Democratic Party appears to be no tech-savvy, however, the post went viral overnight as he referred to the dinner cooked by his partner saying, "It's always the best".

Taking to Twitter, Kishida shared, "When I got home, my wife Yuko made okonomiyaki. This is because I said on Instagram, "I love the okonomiyaki that my wife makes." It's always the best, but today it was a delicious dish that I'll never forget. thank you."

Okonomiyaki is a Japanese savoury pancake dish that is cooked on teppan and is generally served with several toppings including, Japanese mayonnaise, pickled ginger, okonomiyaki sauce. While the common base is cabbage, the addition of red meat or chicken is also recognised in the country.

More on Japan's new PM Fumio Kishida

Fumio Kishida is set to become the country’s new PM as he won the ruling Liberal Democratic Party’s leadership election on September 29. Kishida won 257 votes in a runoff to defeat Japan’s COVID vaccine minister Taro Kono. The 64-year-old will replace outgoing party leader PM Yoshihide Suga, who bowed out from the leadership race earlier this month amid anger over his administration’s COVID-19 response.

Now, Kishida will be formally elected as Prime Minister in a parliamentary session scheduled to begin on 4 October. His first mission as the Prime Minister will be to lead the LDP to victory in the upcoming general election in November. He will also be tasked with keeping the COVID-19 pandemic under control, finding new areas of growth for the economy and dealing with regional security issues stemming from the rise of China.

Kishida is a former foreign minister who served from 2012 to 2017. He has also served as the LDP policy chief from 2017 to 2020. According to Nikkei Asia, he had been groomed as a potential successor during former PM Shinzo Abe’s administration. He is a nine-term member of the House of Representatives.