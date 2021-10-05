Japan's New PM Kishida Dials Australian Counterpart Morrison, Welcomes AUKUS Pact

Days after Australia cancelled a significant defence deal with France, newly elected Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida spoke to his Australian counterpart Scott Morrison on Tuesday and welcomed the conclusion of the AUKUS partnership, reported Kyodo News. Kishida, who was formally elected by Parliament to replace Yoshihide Suga, dialled Morrison, just a day after he took oath as Japan Prime Minister. According to the Japanese media outlet, both the leaders discussed the trilateral security pact between Australia, the United Kingdom and the United States, announced on 15 September 2021 for the Indo-Pacific region.

The report said that the Japanese Prime Minister expressed their eagerness to extend partnership to execute the concept of ​​a free and open Indo-Pacific region. During the conversation, Fumio Kishida gave a strong message to China without mentioning its name. He said that any attempts by "some countries" to alter the status quo in the province unilaterally are "unacceptable". Earlier today, Kishida also held his first talks as Japanese leader with US President Joe Biden. In the 20-minute telephonic conversation, both the leaders agreed to counter the Chinese aggression with dialogues. "We must speak up against China's attempt to change the status quo in the East and South China Seas," Kishida said.

Know the last month ruckus following the cancellation of the multi-billion deal

Notably, earlier in September, Australia, the UK and the US announced a defence partnership called AUKUS, with the initial task of the US and UK backing Australia's bid to acquire nuclear-propelled submarines. However, this led to the cancellation of the deal, which was earlier signed between Australia and France. Though Australia claimed it had informed its partner in advance, the French denied any such information provided by Canberra and termed the breaking of the agreement "a stab in the back." France President Emmanuel Macron accused Canberra of dropping the French submarine contract to favour American nuclear-powered vessels.

"I don't regret the decision to put Australia's national interest first. Never will," Morrison had said. Meanwhile, irked by Australia's response, the French recalled its ambassadors from Canberra and Washington. However, a friendly call between US President Joe Biden and his French counterpart, French Ambassador to the United States, Philippe Etienne returned to Washington on September 29. According to the Associated Press (AP), all the issues regarding the cancellation of the deal were "sorted out" following a 30-minute telephonic conversation between US President Joe and Macron.

