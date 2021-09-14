Japan's Oppn Vows To Build Discrimination-free Society If Voted To Power

Yukio Edano, leader of the Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan, has said that the party plans to have a discrimination-free society in the country. Addressing a press conference, Edano announced the policies that his party would implement if it wins the elections, reported Kyodo News. He announced that the couples can have the option of keeping their surnames separate after their marriage.

Speaking at a press conference, Edano said that he would implement a law to protect the rights of sexual minorities. He would introduce a law that would help the women who become to domestic violence. The party also plans to impose a ban on discrimination that is based on nationality, gender and disability, as per a report by Kyodo News. If they come into power, Edano announced that they would also review the country's immigration system. The announcement of policies that would be implemented by the Constitutional Democratic Party if it comes in power comes ahead of the general elections.

Yukio Edano announces policies ahead of elections

Meanwhile, the ruling Liberal Democratic Party's presidential election is scheduled to be held on September 29. Through the election, the party will choose the successor of Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga. Suga has said that he would like to wait until 17 September to decide who to support in the ruling Liberal Democratic Party's (LDP) leadership race, when the final list of candidates is released and the election campaign kicks off, according to ANI.

Earlier this month, Prime Minister Suga announced that he would not run for the post of party leader as he wanted to focus on the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak. As a result of Suga's decision to withdraw from the election, Japan will soon have a new prime minister. It is worth mentioning that Prime Minister Suga has come under heavy criticism for his handling of the coronavirus pandemic in the country.

