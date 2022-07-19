Japan's Overwork Solution: 'Nap Box' Set To Install In Offices To Boost Healthy Workspace

In order to encourage a healthy workplace atmosphere, two Japanese companies, Itoki Corporation and Koyoju Gohan KK, are working together to introduce vertical "nap boxes" to the nation. The collaboration originated at a business-matching event when plywood producer Koyoju Gohan from Hokkaido and Tokyo-based furniture expert Itoki met. According to Bloomberg report, the two parties inked a licence deal on Thursday, July 14 and Koyoju Gohan is currently designing the "nap box". Further, both the price and the availability are yet to be decided.

Saeko Kawashima, the communications director for furniture manufacturer Itoki, told Bloomberg News, “In Japan, there are a lot of people who will lock themselves up in the bathroom for a while [to nap], which I don’t think is healthy”. The director further added, "It is better to sleep in a comfortable location."

It is pertinent to mention that the practise of sleeping during the day to get through a full shift or a lengthy commute is familiar to Japanese employees, who even have a word for it: inemuri, Bloomberg reported.

Japan Nap Box

As per the source, the device, which looks like a stylish water heater, would support users' heads, knees, and rears to prevent them from falling over, New York Post reported. The person using the nap box will lie upright in the pod. These units will be installed at workplaces so that employees may take quick power naps during the day.

Furthermore, according to a 2016 government study cited by CNBC, nearly one-quarter of firms in Japan require workers to work over 80 hours of overtime each month, frequently without receiving additional compensation. The designers of the boxes hope that this will help address Japan's strict office culture.

Kawashima stated, “I think a lot of Japanese people tend to work continuously with no breaks,” Bloomberg reported. He also noted, “We are hoping that companies can use this as a more flexible approach to resting.”

Japan Overwork issue

In addition to this, Japan contains some of the world's longest workweeks. Additionally, the Japanese do not take enough vacations, CNBC reported. According to a research by Expedia, Japanese employees did not use 10 of their paid vacation days on average, and 63% of respondents felt bad about taking paid time off.

Long work days, however, don't always translate into great output. As per data from the OECD Compendium of Productivity Indicators, Japan actually has the lowest productivity among the G-7 countries, CNBC reported.

Image: @BYDY_LASKA_TWITTER