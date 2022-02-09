Japan's lower house on Tuesday adopted a resolution amid escalating tensions between Ukraine and Russia, saying Tokyo is "gravely concerned" over Moscow's potential attempt to change the status quo "by force." Calling on the countries involved in the crisis for immediate restoration of peace and stability, Japan's Parliament reiterated international appeals for diplomacy "as soon as possible." The resolution by Parliament's lower chambers comes as Russia continues its hostile military exercises in the eastern European borders of Donbas in Ukraine.

"Deeply concerned about the situation, this chamber declares it is always with the Ukrainian people who hope for the stability of their country and the region. Changing the status quo with force by any country is never acceptable," the lower house of the Japanese Parliament said, as quoted by Nikkei Asia.

It is to mention that the tensions along the Ukraine-Russia border have escalated after Moscow amassed over 1,35,000 troops backed with firepower. The mass deployment, followed by intense military exercises replicating assault and defence have sparked widespread fears of an imminent threat to Ukraine's territorial integrity and subsequent war "any time now." Meanwhile, even after a multitude of dialogue and appeals to de-escalate tensions, Russia has maintained its military presence while refuting claims of invading Kyiv.

Notably, the lower house in the resolution did not underline the involvement of Russia but said that "the situation remains tense, destabilised by developments outside" Ukraine. The parliamentarians also urged Japanese PM Fumio Kishida to employ all possible efforts to resolve the ongoing crisis. "The lower chamber strongly urges the government to utilise all diplomatic resources to do the utmost to reduce tensions in Ukraine and bring peace as soon as possible," the resolution read, further upholding Japan's support for Ukraine's democracy and sovereignty.

PM Kishida pledges 'strong action' against attack on Ukraine

The resolution comes after PM Kishida engaged in a virtual meeting with US President Joe Biden and expressed commitment towards working together to deter Russian aggression. PM Kishida pledged to coordinate closely with Washington and its allies on exercising "strong action in response to any attack." Speaking to Kyodo News, a Japanese government source informed that Tokyo would be forced to take an "appropriate measure" in case Russia invades Ukraine. However, the government has no intention to announce the measures "before Moscow attacks Kyiv". It is pertinent to note that Japan and Russia have been sharing frayed ties after Soviet troops annexed a string of western Pacific Islands at the end of World War II.

(Image: AP)