Japan's Princess Mako Quits Imperial Family To Marry Her Commoner Fiance

Japan's Princess Mako and her commoner fiance, Komuro Kei, will marry later this month, according to the Imperial Household Agency of Japan.

Kachi Takaharu, the chief official in charge of Crown Prince Akishino's family, disclosed the plans at a press conference, as per NHK World reports. According to him, the pair will register their marriage with a municipality on October 26. The day on which they plan to register their wedding is regarded as the most auspicious on the Japanese calendar.

The couple will conduct a press conference on the day of the registration, according to NHK World reports.

More about the couple

Princess Mako and Komuro met in 2012 while studying at Tokyo's International Christian University. Princess Mako and Komuro are planning to go to the United States to begin their new life together after the princess quits the Imperial family and acquires a passport and visa.

According to NHK World, the agency said at the press briefing that no traditional wedding ceremonies for Imperial family members will take place. Princess Mako also declined to collect a lump-sum payment that female Imperial family members are entitled to upon marriage.

She declined, according to the agency, due to criticism directed at her and the couple's families. After being criticised constantly for a long time, the princess was diagnosed with complicated post-traumatic stress disorder, or PTSD, according to the news agency.

Komuro was better known as the "Prince of the Sea" before being introduced as the royal fiance, after starring in a beach tourist promotion for the city of Fujisawa, south of the capital.

Only male heirs are permitted to inherit the throne under Japanese imperial law. If the family's other unmarried princesses married commoners, they would lose their royal position as well.

Image: AP