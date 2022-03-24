Jens Stoltenberg's Term As NATO's Secy General Extended By A Year; Here's All About Him

On the sidelines of the NATO Summit being held in Brussels to chalk out the West’s strategy in retaliation to Russian aggression that has escalated the war for a month, the NATO allies have extended the term of Jens Stoltenberg as the NATO Secretary-General.

Taking to Twitter, Stoltenberg, on Thursday, informed that the heads of 30 NATO member states have extended his office duration by a year up to 30 September 2023 in view of the dire situation.

“Honoured by the decision of NATO Heads of State and Government to extend my term as Secretary-General until 30 September 2023. As we face the biggest security crisis in a generation, we stand united to keep our Alliance strong and our people safe,” he wrote.

The former Norwegian Prime Minister, who was elected in 2014 as the military grouping’s Secretary-General is known for steering the alliance through difficult situations. While expressing his views against the Russian invasion, he had stated that it is one of the most difficult security situations NATO has faced in decades.

To understand the importance of his position, let’s first understand what are the roles and responsibilities of SG NATO.

Role of SG NATO

As per the North Atlantic Treaty Organization’s website, the three principal roles of the defence alliance’s Secretary-General are:

He/ She chairs all major committees and is responsible for steering discussions, facilitating the decision-making process and ensuring implementation. They are the principal spokesperson of the organization They are head of the International staff, who helps him to coordinate with ally nations

How is NATO SG selected?

The individual is appointed by member states for a four-year term that can be extended by mutual agreement.

Jens Stoltenberg’s term at NATO

Following a distinguished international and domestic career, Jens Stoltenberg was appointed NATO Secretary-General in October 2014. Stoltenberg, a former Norwegian Prime Minister and UN Special Envoy has strongly supported stronger global and trans-Atlantic collaboration. The mandate of NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg has been extended until September 2023.

NATO believes that under Stoltenberg's leadership, the military alliance has responded to a more difficult security environment by conducting the largest collective defence reinforcement since the Cold War, enhancing force readiness, and deploying combat troops in the Alliance's eastern flank. Stoltenberg, according to NATO, believes in credible deterrence and protection while maintaining open lines of communication with Russia.

He has also called for more military spending and improved burden-sharing within NATO, as well as a greater focus on innovation, according to NATO. He is regarded to be a supporter of a partnership strategy, and NATO and the European Union's relationship has achieved new heights under his leadership.

Who is Jens Stoltenberg?

He was chosen as Norwegian Prime Minister from 2000 to 2001 and again from 2005 until 2013. Stoltenberg was the UN Special Envoy on Climate Change from 2013 to 2014 before joining NATO. He has also served as the chair of UN High-Level Panels on climate finance and the integration of development, humanitarian, and environmental policies.

